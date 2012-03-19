Making Cheaper, Better Windmills

GOAL: Cheaper, Better Windmills

PROJECT: Makani Airborne Wind Turbine (aka the Flying Windmill)

Thesis

Wind power can be cheaper than solar and greener than coal, which bodes well for the $77 billion (and counting) annual market. But turbines are clunky and expensive–both huge barriers to adoption. So what if they soared like kites?

Method

Makani built a carbon-fiber wing, with triblade propellers to mimic traditional windmills. The gizmo, which flies in circles, is tethered to the ground by a wire that transmits the electricity its propellers generate. Onboard sensors and a computer chip work automatically to direct its path. “Once the blade gets high enough, it can coast without help from a motor,” says CEO Corwin Hardham. “It flies by hitting the wind flow perpendicularly, like a kite.”

Remaining Challenges

1. Refine navigation

“The wing can already be controlled with the tech in your iPhone,” says Hardham. But his team is still perfecting the autopilot algorithms, so the wings don’t careen off course.

2. Build bigger, stronger turbines

Although Makani’s 20-kilowatt prototype has withstood all kinds of stress, the company plans to market a 600-kilowatt version. It must now make sure its materials hold up at that high capacity.