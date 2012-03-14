The Professor Was An Idiot: 3 Leadership Lessons From His Failures

I never liked the Professor. It wasn’t that I didn’t love math and science. As young boy, destined to become an engineer, I loved taking things apart, figuring out how they worked, and rebuilding them to be better than before. You’d think I’d idolize the Professor as the one shining beacon of intelligence on Gilligan’s Island, the island of fools. But despite the talents of actor Russell Johnson, the Professor was a huge disappointment for me.

As I look back today, I realize it wasn’t just the future engineer in me he disappointed, it was the future business leader. The mistakes the Professor made weren’t technical ones, they were strategic. Despite being a very clever guy, the Professor came up short in three big ways. His failures can be our signposts to success.

Focus On Lasting Impact

Let’s face it–the Professor was a wizard with bamboo and coconuts. A lie detector, a telescope, and a Geiger counter are just a few of the devices he created from these unlikely materials. However, none of these inventions had long-term impact on the castaways. The Professor settled for solving familiar problems that provided short-term gratification. This is what Gay Hendricks, in his book “The Big Leap,” refers to as staying in a zone of competence or excellence, rather than pushing into a zone of genius. In this way, the Professor failed to make a meaningful impact on the situation around him, or to change it for the better in a lasting way.

As leaders, we cannot succumb to these same temptations. We must stretch ourselves and the teams we are privileged to lead in order to achieve long-term impact. We must constantly look for ways to extend our impact and value as leaders, and we must push for the same from our companies.

Design Systems, Not Solutions