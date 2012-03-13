6 Strategies For Dealing With Uncertainty In Business

A few years ago, my son graduated college and asked me to

back him financially so he could launch a business. What business? I asked. New type of tanning salon, said he. So, you got a business plan?

Whereupon my son looked at me like I’d just stepped off a

ship from the Old Country. “Dad,”

he explained carefully, “it’s not that complicated. I mean, you

launched a business, and you were

successful, right?” (Like, how

hard could it be?) He was

referring to Peppers

& Rogers Group, the management consulting firm which had by then grown

to employ more than 100 people. Martha

Rogers and I founded it after our first

book.

I replied yes, but did he know how many other new businesses

I had actually started or tried to get funding for, at one time or

another? No? Six. “What happened to them?” he asked, trying to take this

in. I failed every time, that’s

what. A group legal services firm,

an all-first-class airline, a fax-based media company, a real estate investment

operation, a marketing consulting business…down in flames, each of them. But Martha’s and my business had succeeded,

and we’ve remained partners and co-authors ever since. Our ninth book together, Extreme Trust, is due out in a month,

and Peppers & Rogers Group now operates on five continents.

So what really separates success and failure in business? Everyone has a different explanation,

but in the end a great deal of life boils down simply to being in the right

place at the right time. Energy,

determination, intelligence, vision–all this helps, and of course the

more times you get up to bat the more chances you have to make a hit. In the end, however, things either come

together or they don’t, and in retrospect you can usually point to several

different junctures where your venture might have taken a completely different

turn.

Today, however, randomness and uncertainty play even greater

roles in determining business success, largely because of the increasing

importance of rapidly evolving social networks, and the inherent

unpredictability of social sentiment. Social influence cascades in random ways, often very rapidly. Predictions and forecasts are pretty

much useless.

Researchers for The

Wall Street Journal once analyzed

25,000 user contributions at six large sharing-and-collaboration websites.

What they found in each network was that a very small number of participants

commanded extremely high levels of influence. Of Netscape’s million-plus users

at the time, for instance, 13 percent of the postings rated “most popular” came

from a single one. And of the 900,000 users of Digg, a third of the

contributions rated highly enough to make it to the home page came from just

30. The newspaper’s researchers then decided to track down one of Reddit’s most

widely read users, a blogger named Adam Fuhrer, in order to figure out why his

opinions on software and legal issues had been so widely praised by other

users. What they found was that Adam was 12 years old, and lived with his

parents in Toronto.