How DJ Patil Weighs Growth Vs. Innovation

DJ Patil, who epitomizes Fast Company‘s idea of Generation Flux, is chief data scientist at Greylock Partners; his career also includes being a researcher at Los Alamos, a Defense Department fellow, a virtual librarian for Iraq, a web-security architect for eBay, and head of a data team at LinkedIn, where his team created “People You May Know.” Click “play” to see what he has to say about growth vs. innovation.
