Why Twitter Bought Posterous: Talent And Apple

Yesterday Twitter revealed it bought Posterous, a lifeblogging/microblogging/sharing site. It’s been widely regarded as a “hacquisition” because Posterous’ metier isn’t totally compatible with Twitter’s own business model–at least as it stands, with its hugely time-sensitive and text-centric user experience. So who are these folks, and why did Twitter spend an undisclosed amount (certainly many millions, given Posterous’ successes and big-number VC rounds) to buy them?

Digging through the Posterous team info, there are many talented people in this small group, but three stand out in particular, including CEO and founder Sachin Agarwal. If our suspicions for the future of Twitter are right, the Posterous hacquisition is vital to seamlessly zipping Twitter deeply into Apple‘s iOS… and possibly its desktop experience, too.

Sachin Agarwal

What he does now: “Product manager” at Twitter.

What he did before: Founder and CEO at Posterous. BS in Computer Science from Stanford. Worked at Apple for nearly six years, reaching “senior software engineer.” Designed and built the playback system for Final Cut Pro and added real-time effects support. At Posterous he ran product development, engineering, and operations for the first two years, and also helped earn $10 million in venture cash. Diversely talented.

What he’s like: In 2008 his blog notes he ended his partying/working life in New York, met his girlfriend and moved to California. He loves blogging and photography, and Posterous was built because of his frustrations with current blogging tools. This tech-educated chap is no reclusive nerd–in a Technorati interview just this February, he’s evidently smart, agile-minded, and affable.