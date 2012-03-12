Marvel Announces Big Digital Comics Push, But Will It Fly?

Marvel Entertainment announced its big

digital comics push, dubbed “ReEvolution,” at SXSW over the weekend. The initiative introduces

new features to the company’s line of superhero titles: augmented reality bonus

content that uses digital devices like smartphones and tablets to add a new

dimension to print editions, and a reimagined storytelling mode for digital-only

releases the company is calling “Infinite Comics.”

Marvel deserves credit for bringing something new to the

digital conversation beyond “day and date” (simultaneous availability of print

and digital comics, a recent hot-button for an industry terrified

of cannibalizing its fragile direct market for printed products). The two

new concepts represent a genuine effort to rethink

the medium of comics in the digital age. “Infinite Comics” in particular

incorporates some of the most radical approaches to digital storytelling in the

industry, combining the theories articulated by Scott McCloud and the

mind-blowing practices of the French artist Yves “Balak” Bigerel. Mark Waid and

Stuart Immonen, the creative team on Nova, an early showcase title for the new

approach, gushed about the new creative possibilities in an

interview released simultaneously with the announcement.

By announcing these initiatives at SXSW, an arts and

technology event, rather than waiting for Comic-Con or the debut of one of

Marvel’s big crossover movie properties like the Avengers, the company is clearly attempting to stake its claim to a

larger chunk of cultural real estate than the niche market accorded to

superhero comics in recent times.

This kind of swagger is characteristic of Marvel, the

long-time industry sales leader with an ironclad grip on the young male Wednesday

comic-shop superhero audience. Rival DC stole a march on Marvel over the summer

by relaunching its entire superhero lineup simultaneously in print and digital.

Since then, DC’s New 52 has glommed the lion’s share of industry attention and

muscled its way to the top of the sales charts. It has also galvanized a

frenzied rush to embrace digital distribution throughout the industry.

Marvel’s reaction to all this could not simply be “me too.”

The company did announce a move to day-and-date digital in the fall, falling

into line alongside smaller rivals like IDW, Image, and Dark Horse, but for a

company with a history of digital innovation and leadership dating back to the

mid-1990s, following along is not a viable strategy. Marvel needs to bring the

hammer of Thor down on the heads of their competition: it’s not just how they

please their new corporate owners at Disney, it’s who they are and who they’ve

always been.

The new strategy provides an elegant solution

to a number of Marvel’s immediate business problems. It retakes the initiative

in the critical digital space and changes the conversation from “What is

everyone going to do about DC?” to “What is everyone going to do about Marvel?”

It serves the brand interests and the audience self-image of the self-styled “House

of Ideas” by coming to market with a big, bold, announcement that

changes everything and RAWKS YOUR WORLD! By lobbing this grenade from SXSW, it made a bid for attention in hipster and high-tech

circles, the traditional market segments that border the comics niche and

represent its most natural sources of new readers.