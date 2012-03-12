Instagram For Android Coming Soon, Gowalla Now Really Gone, Rumor: CNN To Buy Mashable

Apple iPad Pre-orders Sell Out . Less than a week after Apple announced its new iPad , pre-order stock of the new device has run out. The earliest shipping date for web-bought iPads has been pushed back to March 19, and online purchases have been limited to two per person. A rare acknowledgement of its record sales, Apple even told USA Today that customer response had been “off the charts.” —NS

–Updated 7:40 a.m. EST

Larry King To Host Internet TV Show. Legendary TV host Larry King is coming out of retirement to run a talk show on a new web-based TV network. Ora.TV, bankrolled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helú, is based in New York City and plans to launch early this year. —NS

–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST

NATO Chief Targeted In Facebook Scam. Hackers have targeted NATO chief Admiral James Stavridis on Facebook, posting knock-off Facebook profiles of the chief hoping to get in touch with his friends and family. Security companies who have carried out an early reconnaissance of the scams say they originated in China. —NS

–Updated 6:52 a.m. EST

Instagram For Android Coming Soon. Makers of the hit iOS app Instagram are nearly done with what Instagram founder Kevin Systrom says is a winner of an Android app. The company teased a preview of the app at a demo held at SXSW in Austin, and promised the Android addition was “coming soon.” Even pre-Android, Instagram has 27 million users and has an estimated value of $500 million. —NS