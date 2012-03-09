The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week’s top 10 features some valuable career and motivational advice for people both writing and receiving checks, a lesson on how to dine on the corporate dollar, and the viral video that’s stirring the international audience into action. Catch up on the most popular stories below.
1. Low-Cost Ways To Show Employees They’re Highly Valued
Fast Company
Roberta Matuson explores how saying thanks doesn’t have to break entrepreneurs’ banks.
2. Invisible Children’s Kony 2012 Video About Uganda Conflict: The Making Of A Viral Masterpiece
Fast Company
The campaign to make the world aware of a Ugandan tyrant went viral with a moving 30-minute film, and a fierce debate ensued about the legitimacy of the organization behind it.
3. What Glass Ceiling? Killer Career Advice From Women Who Lead By Example
Fast Company
Lydia Dishman looks to Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and compiles some invaluable career advice for women who want to make a difference in the workplace.
4. How Wall Street Bankers Use Seamless To Feast On Free Lobster, Steak, And Beer
Co.Design
Austin Carr exposes how Wall Street’s finest are dining for free.
5. Using Great Storytelling To Grow Your Business
Co.Design
The future of your business is buried deep in your creative mind. Here’s how to root it out.
6. Pinterest’s Founding Designer Shares His Dead-Simple Design Philosophy
Co.Design
Sahil Lavingia might have you looking at design in a more practical light.
7. Why The PC Will Die Soon
Fast Company
Kit Eaton predicts the doom and destruction of your beloved PC.
8. 7 Steps To Getting Paid More And Promoted Faster
Fast Company
Brian Tracy cracks the code on a path up the corporate hierarchy.
9. Invisible Children Responds To The Kony 2012 Viral Video Controversy
Co.Exist
As everyone speculates about the motivation of the charity behind the Kony 2012 video, Invisible Children explains to Co.Exist how they’re fighting the good fight.
10. 10 Ways To Fix The Agency Pitch Process
Co.Create
Rae Ann Fera examines how agencies can improve their ERAs.
