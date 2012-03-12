Is Your Memory Good Enough To Remember That You Read This?

The best memory system may not be the one inside your head. Scientists are learning more every day about the fragile nature of memories, including the rather sci-fi fact that they can be functionally erased. Once you know that, it might make you wonder just how much you can trust the wet stuff you use every day.

The answer is that you can’t really trust it, unless you really know how to use it. So take a moment to reflect on the critical flaws in your onboard wetware–and how to troubleshoot it.

Your temporary storage is generally less than 10 things

How many things can you remember at any one time? The most-cited number is “seven, plus or minus two,” as George Miller put it in a classic research paper. It was a stab at determining exactly how many things–digits, shapes, names, what have you–can be stored in what’s called “working memory.” Working memory is where your brain puts things that it’s holding and processing temporarily. As soon as you’re on to the next thing–conversation, browser tab, street block–our brain dumps those previous seven things to work on the next set. Some people can store nine things, some people just five, but the big median curve, as Miller saw it at the time, was around seven items.

Since its publication and spread, the idea of a common number of things for every human has been refuted and moved past. But the fact remains that your brain isn’t the place to keep anything you can’t act on very quickly.

The most accessible way of optimizing your short set of things is to “chunk” those things, or compress many things into single things related to things stored in your long-term memory. It’s hard to remember a string of letters: FABOTWTRFOSQINGR. It’s much easier to remember “Four each from Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, and Instagram.” It’s why phone numbers are usually broken into three and four-digit sequences.

It sounds simple, goofy, and more like a party trick than a real strategy. But as Joshua Foer notes in his book Moonwalking with Einstein, that exact chunking is the major (and maybe the only) difference in the thinking of chess grandmasters and the innumerable amateurs. When grandmasters look at a board, they’re looking at whole clusters of pawns and compressing them into “structures” and arrangements they know, making whole swaths of the board into single parts of their seven-item working memory. They could, therefore, remember entire boards at a time on a remarkably consistent basis. But show those chess masters random arrangements on a board, and they’re only slightly better at recalling them than brand-new players. Chunking matters.