Path’s Business Model: Selling The Means Of Self-Expression

In a press conference Thursday to announce the opening of Path‘s API, CEO and cofounder Dave Morin talked about Path’s ultimate business model, saying it would likely focus on selling virtual goods, and possibly “experiences,” rather than advertising.

Path, a smartphone-based journal that fosters a sense of intimacy by limiting the number of people with whom you can connect, already sells photo filters. Morin said Path didn’t plan to stop there but, rather, had a larger plan that will allow people to buy virtual goods, and perhaps also specific “experiences,” that enhance the value they feel like they’re getting out of the app.

“We see our business being in goods related to self-expression,” Morin said.

Morin didn’t offer specifics about what those goods or experiences would be. But he has talked about how Path is essentially a personal journal that you share with your closest family members and friends. (The limit is 150.) That, he says, creates a sense of safety and security that inspires users to share more personal moments, and more moments altogether, than they might in a more open system, like, presumably, Facebook.

Currently Path offers only a limited number of “update” types–text, photos, music you’re listening to, location, and, now with a Nike integration announced on Thursday, the runs you take.

Morin said Path has seen users pushing against those categories, trying to share more of their lives, going so far as to take screenshots from other apps and posting them to Path as a means of conveying the various things they’re up to.