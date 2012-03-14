Why The Lorax/Mazda Ads Are So Insulting

McDonald’s gives away toys based on movie figures. Characters in TV shows use products with the brands prominently displayed. Athletes wear clothing emblazoned with corporate logos. We’re so used to this cozy marketing arrangement that we barely notice it anymore.

The technical term for it is co-branding: two brands that exist in the same space, supporting and reflecting on each other. Sometimes it’s a more specific kind of co-branding, called an endorsement, as when one brand assures you that another brand is really, really good (think celebrities shilling for diet foods or law firms). Sometimes two companies do business together and want you to know about it–they’re engaging in partner branding, as when a credit card gives you points towards airline miles. One great example of another kind of co-branding, ingredient branding, is Intel Inside, used by computer manufacturers everywhere.

But sometimes co-branding goes startlingly awry, and that’s when it jars you. Product placement in movies has gotten more an more egregious, to the point where audiences often groan when an actor has to very artificially turn an item towards the camera to show the logo, or a camera shot lingers just a little too long on a brand name. Sure, the sponsoring company (perhaps advertiser is more accurate) wants to get their money’s worth, but at the expense of the movie? I remember laughing along with the rest of the audience when young insufferable Jimmy Kirk, in the last Star Trek movie, used a Nokia phone in the future. (Does anyone think actual Nokia flip phones will be around 200 years from now? )

And then there’s the Lorax commericial–I mean, the Mazda CX-5 commercial disguised as a commercial for the movie Dr Seuss’ The Lorax. Dr. Seuss is shilling for cars. Seriously. Go watch it: