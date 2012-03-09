Fast Talk: Pay $1,695 To Teach Your Kid To Jump Off A Roof

Andy Wexler is the founder of Pali Aventures, an innovative (and expensive) summer camp where kids can indulge their inner fashionista, gourmand, filmmaker, and more. Pali caters to some of the most specialized tastes. Want to teach your kid to be a stunt double? Then Wexler’s Hollywood Stunt Camp is for you.

FAST COMPANY: The idea of specialized camps isn’t entirely new, but you seem to take it to new extremes.

ANDY WEXLER: We’ve come up with specialized camps no one on the planet has except us. The concept of the camp is really a camp of choice. There’s 375 kids at the camp, and all have their own unique schedules. There’s our Secret Agent Camp, where kids learn to be spies, and our Hollywood Stunt Camp, where they learn to jump out of a three-story building, and our Fashion Institute, where they put on a fashion show. The beauty of having 16 different themed camps all in one location is a kid in the Culinary Institute can still learn how to do the trapeze in the afternoon.

So it’s something like choosing a major at a college?

It’s like a choosing a major at college; you choose something for the week you do in the morning, then at breakfast, on Apple iPod Touches, the kids pick their afternoon activities there at the table. We created our own propriety software.

How’d you get the idea for specialized camping?