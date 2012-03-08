Fast Talk: Elle Luna’s Holistic Vision Of Design

Elle Luna calls herself a “designer, storyteller, and startup advisor.” As a mentor at the Designer Fund, which believes designers should be startup founders rather than late-stage additions, Luna feels designers have a role to play at every stage of the process, including the gleam-in-eye phase.

FAST COMPANY: You recently left your position at the major design firm IDEO.

ELLE LUNA: I love IDEO. I worked there for a really long time, and strongly believe in the work IDEO is doing. But I was at an interesting spot where I was hearing about a lot of startups and tech companies here in the Bay Area that were needing to bring great user experience to life. I decided to take the jump, scratch the itch, and work with those smaller teams. I’m now working with Orchestra, a mobile application that you could call a connected to-do list, and at the end of the month I’ll be working with the incubator Onlab, helping mentor young teams coming our of Japan.

You and your husband, Onesheet founder Brenden Mulligan, recently took a trip around the world exploring design and tech.

We took an eight-week trip. The approach to how we thought about this trip was really different. We tried to stay in apartments everywhere through Airbnb, and we basically used Twitter and Instagram and would post to connect with other entrepreneurs and designers in different cities. It was amazing how many different people would pull together and come out and get together. When we would land in different cities, we essentially used all our social media accounts. I found an apartment in Cape Town through our Instagram account [top image]. I posted a photo of the coast with a question, “Does anyone have an apartment they could rent for cheap for two nights?” An hour later we were sitting in a gorgeous apartment on the beach that was affordable.

One of your interests is in “humanizing brands.”