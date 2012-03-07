Apple Event Today, Google Launches “Google Play,” New iTunes “Catalogs” Hint At Interactive Content

Nuance Buys Transcend . Nuance, which has been steadily gaining ground in the speech recognition software arena, is expanding its reach into health care applications. The company’s latest buy is Transcend, a company that transcribes doctors’ voice recordings into electronic medical records. —NS

–Updated 8:38 a.m. EST

After FBI Arrests, Anonymous Attacks Panda Security. After FBi arrested members of Anonymous and LulzSec working with tips from hacker ringleader “Sabu,” Anonymous has retailiated by hacking Panda Security’s website. The group claimed credit for the hack, and also responded to Sabu’s months of spying.--NS

–Updated 6:30 a.m. EST

Apple Event Today. Apple is holding a press event in San Francisco today, and curtains go up at 10 a.m. PST. Rumors have been rumbling on for weeks about what’s about to be revealed, and top picks include iPad 3s and TVs and more. Read all about it, read all about it. And check back here later today, for more details. —NS

–Updated 6:20 a.m. EST