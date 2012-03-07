Apple Event Today, Google Launches “Google Play,” New iTunes “Catalogs” Hint At Interactive Content

Nuance Buys Transcend. Nuance, which has been steadily gaining ground in the speech recognition software arena, is expanding its reach into health care applications. The company’s latest buy is Transcend, a company that transcribes doctors’ voice recordings into electronic medical records. —NS
–Updated 8:38 a.m. EST
After FBI Arrests, Anonymous Attacks Panda Security. After FBi arrested members of Anonymous and LulzSec working with tips from hacker ringleader “Sabu,” Anonymous has retailiated by hacking Panda Security’s website. The group claimed credit for the hack, and also responded to Sabu’s months of spying.--NS
–Updated 6:30 a.m. EST
Apple Event Today. Apple is holding a press event in San Francisco today, and curtains go up at 10 a.m. PST. Rumors have been rumbling on for weeks about what’s about to be revealed, and top picks include iPad 3s and TVs and more. Read all about it, read all about it. And check back here later today, for more details. —NS
–Updated 6:20 a.m. EST
Google Renames Android Market Google Play. Google’s new all-in-one entertainment store now sells the books, movies, music and apps the company used to sell separately at the now defunct Google Music, Google eBookstore and the Android Market. While the revamp may strike some as move out of the blue, it’s clear that the face-lift focuses Google’s attack on Apple’s iTunes Store and Amazon.com. —NS
New iTunes “Catalogs” Hint At Interactive Content. Apple has put out a new category in the iTunes Store, as yet unfilled, titled “Catalogs.” With less than 24 hours to go for an Apple event, this hints at new content (perhaps interactive content, some guess) waiting in the wings to be unveiled today. —NS
Samsung Sues Apple Anew In South Korea. Samsung has filed a new suit against Apple on home turf in South Korea. This time, Samsung claims Apple’s iPhone 4S and the iPad 2 infringe on 3 Samsung patents. —NS
–Updated 5:45 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user bredgur]
