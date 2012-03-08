Brandyourself And The Billion-Dollar SEO And Reputation Management Industry

You may be too proud to admit it, but you’ve probably Googled yourself at one point or another. And why not? Prospective employers certainly are hunting you down online .

And who knows? Those would-be bosses might inadvertently make their first impressions of you based on a convicted felon who shares your name. Sound far-fetched? It happened to Pete Kistler, who co-founded Brandyourself in part to make sure no one goes through what he did. His foray into the billion-dollar search engine optimization (SEO) and reputation management industry might have been unique, but what he found there wasn’t: Cleaning up, or even just spicing up, your online profile can be costly, with firms and so-called SEO experts charging thousands of dollars to bury unfavorable results, only to have them resurface months later.

Kistler and his partners think the dangers inherent in the sharing era have also come with a new kind of technical common sense. What’s missing is a guide to best practices or advice on where to start.

That’s why Brandyourself, which last year received 1.2 million in VC funding, is looking to democratize and demystify SEO. And while their tactics may seem a bit crude to CEOs and politicians who may spend big bucks trying to keep their online identities sparkling, it’s the perfect free tool for everyday people with a DIY streak.

“Search Engine Optimization isn’t as complicated as its made out to be,” says Patrick Ambron, Brandyourself’s 24-year-old CEO who started the company with Kistler and Evan Watson.

Back when Kistler first found out a con was ruining his chances at an internship, he did what many do and sought out the experts at Reputation.com, who said they’d be happy to help–for $5,000.

“It’s terrible that this model doesn’t work for average people,” Ambron said. “It’s too expensive. It’s unsustainable. If Pete’s thing pops up again, he’s going to have to pay another $5,000 because he can’t change it himself. So we kind of became obsessed with creating a product that made it easy, and even fun, for anybody to do themselves without having any price or technical barriers.”