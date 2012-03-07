Francis Fukuyama On Drones, Terrorism, And The Paparazzi

Francis Fukuyama is one of America’s best known public intellectuals… and a homemade unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) enthusiast. The author of The End Of History And The Last Man recently blogged about his experiences building a DIY aerial drone for The American Interest. Fukuyama, an amateur photographer and videographer, built the drone for photography and video. In his words, “when my kids were younger I looked into buying an RC helicopter for this purpose and actually tried to wire a camera on a car, but the consumer technology wasn’t up to snuff back then.”

In order to build his DIY drone, Fukuyama purchased a commercially available DJI Innovations F450 quadcopter, a multirotor helicopter-like device which retails for US$80. Fukuyama used RealFlight 6 to train himself to use the quadcopter, and succesfully attached a Sony Flip video camera to the flying machine. The result was an impromptu aerial surveillance machine which did not need to be registered with government authorities.

Since building his homemade drone, Fukuyama has become increasingly engaged in speaking about the privacy and security issues surrounding the easy availability of UAVs to the general public (including Hollywood location scouts and real estate agency drones). Fast Company spoke with Fukuyama via email about drones, future technology, how the free market will react to an unmanned airplane in every garage, and the genius of Velcro.

FAST COMPANY: How did your interest in personal drones and remote control aircraft come about?

FRANCIS FUKUYAMA: This probably started when I read about the Army’s RQ-11 Raven drone, which is a relatively simple RC airplane that has a live video feed used to look around buildings and such by ground troops. It seemed to me that this was something a civilian could build and operate, and I wanted to try this.

How difficult was it to attach a camera to the DHI Innovations quadcopter? Did it require any specialized hobby experience?