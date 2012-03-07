Assessments Aren’t The Last Word In Predicting Success

If I hear one more corporate trainer or consultant spew Myers Briggs acronyms, I may just explode.

You have heard this in the past. “I am an ENTJ; therefore, I lead people and communicate in the following way…”

Some consultants even earn their living creating profiles of the “ideal leader” for each key marketing, sales, or management position within their client organization. Is that truly serving their clients’ growth ambitions? I think not.

Just look around for examples of leaders and celebrities who defied the odds.

Mike Tyson went from being known as the youngest heavyweight champion in history to a celebrity barbarian. He survived an ear-biting incident, ongoing struggles with women, the death of a 4 year old daughter, multiple seven figure lawsuits, two divorces, and imprisonment. He transformed his life through Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous and turned to a more peaceful pasttime: raising pigeons. If a personality-assessment zealot tried to predict his behavior based on his Myers Briggs profile, they would have been wrong.

Here is a contemporary business example. Read Walter Isaacson’s extraordinary biography of Steve Jobs, a man who defied all “ideal leader” profiles. According to Alan Weiss, “you encounter someone who, for a great deal of his life, was erratic, uncaring, often venal, frequently unwashed, and almost always condescending. Yet he forged a seminal organization which retained talent, innovated constantly, generated huge profits, and transformed a great deal of our professional and personal lives.”

Join forces with advisors who are willing to collaborate, not dictate, the ideal solution for your organization.