Thank You, Rush Limbaugh, For Finally Pushing Us Too Far

Thank you Rush Limbaugh. Thank you, for finally pushing it far enough to make the American public–Republicans, Democrats, independents alike–say “that’s enough.”

I have wondered for years how long the hateful talk would go on on radio, and just how far the commentators would take it. Oh, don’t get me wrong; I am a strong supporter of freedom of speech. But when it gets so hateful and mean, it makes me sad. It is no longer a constructive conversation or good for our country, in any way, when it goes down that path.

If you run a business and constantly berate your employees, you will, odds are, eventually fail. And fail miserably.

If you continually yell at your kids, your relationship with them will get worse, not better–and the yelling will not make them do better at anything in the long run.

If you constantly bitch and moan at your significant other, you will separate and go your own way, or stay together in the unhappiest of relationships.

If you stand at the counter and demand customer service, you may get some help immediately but will never get anything else and the help you do get will be the bare minimum.

Be nice–it’s that simple. That easy. We can argue, discuss, and disagree with each other all day long. That is one of the great things about humans. We communicate.