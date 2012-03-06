Edmodo, A “Facebook For Schools,” Chalks Up API To Become Classroom Platform

Edmodo started out as the Facebook (or Yammer) for classrooms–a social network-style place for teachers to coordinate online with their students (and sometimes parents). Today the company becomes even more like Facebook as it opens up its API so that outside companies can build apps that sit on top of the Edmodo platform.

CEO and cofounder Nic Borg tells Fast Company the change will make things easier for teachers, helping them save time by allowing them to plug the digital tools they often are already using directly into their Edmodo classrooms. But it also presages a larger digital shift in schools–one in which every classroom may very well one day have an online hub that will sit at the center of their on- and off-line worlds.

The system launches today with 35 apps, including, for example, a tool that allows teachers to create bubble-style multiple-choice tests and then use their computers’ cameras to automatically read the results back into the system. Another app allows students to run science labs online. And a third app helps teachers analyze data about their students’ performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Borg says connecting the apps with Edmodo means teachers can save time setting up accounts and transferring student information from one system to another.

But he also says it will accelerate the development of new digital products for classrooms. The biggest challenge many education innovators have is getting teachers and schools to become aware of their products. Edmodo’s store, which will officially open this fall, solves their marketing problem.

“They’ll have a place they can distribute at scale,” Borg says. There are currently a little more than six million teachers and students in 70,000 schools using Edmodo today. Three-fourths of those are in the United States, with the rest in countries abroad. (Edmodo is available in Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Greek, in addition to English.)