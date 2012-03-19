Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In April

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:

April

2nd Where Conference, San Francisco

Learn how to turn location tech into smart business at this O’Reilly confab.





























5th Simmons Leadership Conference, Boston

Girl power prevails at this women-only meeting, featuring speaker sessions by female power players such as HP CEO Meg Whitman.























16th Microsoft Management Summit, Las Vegas

Get a week of intensive tech training and test-drive new Microsoft products at the company’s summit.























16th ChannelAdvisor Catalyst 2012, Las Vegas

From e-commerce to f-commerce (yes, that stands for “Facebook”), buying online is the web’s new norm.





















16th www2012, Lyon, France

Calling die-hard web enthusiasts: Hear World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and others discuss the future of the Internet.





















18th Collective Intelligence 2012, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Attendees will explore how to use the Internet to bridge the human-computer gap and solve real-world problems.



















