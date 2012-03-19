Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In April

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:
April
2nd Where Conference, San Francisco
Learn how to turn location tech into smart business at this O’Reilly confab.
5th Simmons Leadership Conference, Boston
Girl power prevails at this women-only meeting, featuring speaker sessions by female power players such as HP CEO Meg Whitman.
16th Microsoft Management Summit, Las Vegas
Get a week of intensive tech training and test-drive new Microsoft products at the company’s summit.
16th ChannelAdvisor Catalyst 2012, Las Vegas
From e-commerce to f-commerce (yes, that stands for “Facebook”), buying online is the web’s new norm.
16th www2012, Lyon, France
Calling die-hard web enthusiasts: Hear World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and others discuss the future of the Internet.
18th Collective Intelligence 2012, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Attendees will explore how to use the Internet to bridge the human-computer gap and solve real-world problems.
21st Global Health and Innovation Conference, New Haven, Connecticut
Global health and social entrepreneurship collide at this conference at Yale University.
29th IBM Impact 2012, Las Vegas
More than 9,000 business professionals and IT whizzes pool their know-how on building tech-savvy organizations.
A version of this article appears in the April 2012 issue of Fast
Company.