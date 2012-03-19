In The Battle Of The Pint-Sized Celebs, Famous Parentage Doesn’t Always Get You To The Top

Willow Smith built a fan base with a hit single long before releasing her debut album, which drops this month. Why do we care? Because she’s just 11–and the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Parental celebrity may fuel a young star’s brand, but as these comparisons show, it’s no guarantee of success over competing peers.

Justin Bieber Vs. Willow Smith

Bieber

“Baby” YouTube views: 698.7 million (since February 2010)

Smith

“Whip My Hair” YouTube views: 70.4 million (since October 2010)

Dakota Fanning vs. Miley Cyrus

Fanning

I Am Sam: $98 million box-office gross (global)

Cyrus

The Last Song: 89 million box-office gross (global)

Tavi Gevinson vs. Spencer Tweedy

Gevinson

Twitter: 46,662 followers