The MacArthur Foundation Wants To Foursquare Your Résumé With Digital Badges Designed By Mozilla

Genius-grant giver the MacArthur Foundation and Mozilla recently teamed up with education network HASTAC (Humanities, Arts, Science, and Technology Advanced Collaboratory) to create a digital badge system in which folks earn titles such as “JavaScript expert” to supplement their resumes. But c’mon, MacArthur–that’s not what employers really want to know. We propose a few new ones.

On the Cheap

My last job paid so little, I’m now available at a discount.

Control Freak

Let the team relax; I’ll do it all.