Chic, Eco-Friendly Designs Abound At London’s Alternative Fashion Week

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

New York Fashion Week may think it’s fashion-forward, but real risk taking is displayed this month at Alternative Fashion Week in London. The designs there are bold–and the materials sustainable. Here are two Alt Fashion Week alumni’s varied approaches to eco-friendly style.

Wilfried Pletzinger

1 The body of the coat, originally from the ’80s, gives the skirt its shape.

2 The jacket collar, of a recycled oversize polyester sports jacket, doubles as the skirt’s high-rise waistband.

3 The Berlin designer used an old knitted jacket to create this open-back top. See ya later, sleeves and shoulder pads.

Hayley Trezise

4 Considered a nonseasonal designer, Trezise’s “Coatagan” features pieces of an old tweed coat along the trim.

5 Buttons made from South American nuts are different shapes and sizes, adding play to the look’s functionality.

6 An understated gray dress was born out of men’s sweaters, collected from thrift shops in the U.K.

