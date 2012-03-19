Chic, Eco-Friendly Designs Abound At London’s Alternative Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week may think it’s fashion-forward, but real risk taking is displayed this month at Alternative Fashion Week in London. The designs there are bold–and the materials sustainable. Here are two Alt Fashion Week alumni’s varied approaches to eco-friendly style.

1 The body of the coat, originally from the ’80s, gives the skirt its shape.

2 The jacket collar, of a recycled oversize polyester sports jacket, doubles as the skirt’s high-rise waistband.

3 The Berlin designer used an old knitted jacket to create this open-back top. See ya later, sleeves and shoulder pads.

4 Considered a nonseasonal designer, Trezise’s “Coatagan” features pieces of an old tweed coat along the trim.