The Recommender: Justin Klosky, Brian Sharples, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

advertisement

advertisement

Justin Klosky

CEO, O.C.D. Experience Physics of the Future: “In his book, Michio Kaku discusses how science will shape human destiny by the year 2100.”



Californication, Shameless: “These shows both have an edge, are produced unbelievably well, and are raw in their own unique ways.” Brian Sharples

CEO, HomeAway Postwork margarita: “Seriously. You’ll look forward to this more than your morning coffee. Fill a highball glass with ice, pour in a shot of Don Julio Silver tequila, a shot of Cointreau, and hand-squeeze in three key limes and half a fresh orange.”

Austin City Limits on PBS: “The original live-concert show and longest-running music

series on TV keeps kicking out top performances from the world’s best recording artists.”

advertisement

Scott Steinberg

CEO, Techsavvy Global Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV: “Over a decade and a half since first topping the charts, Lil Wayne sounds younger and hungrier than he has in years. It’s hard to believe this was the same guy singing nonsensical hooks on the old Hot Boys albums.”

advertisement

Oliver Walsh

CEO, Discoveredd

The Operator, by Tom King: “This book unveils the genius

entrepreneurialism of David Geffen–for better or worse. It makes me believe anything is possible.”

EverypersoninNewYork.blogspot.com: “This is a chap trying to draw every person in New York.” Kaihan Krippendorff

Author, Outthink the Competition

The Warrior Ethos, by Steven Pressfield: “The book inspires you to valiantly conquer that greatest adversary of all: your own complacency.”

advertisement

Revenge: “I’m not sure why my wife and I cannot get enough of this ABC series; we constantly check our DVR in hopes of a new installment.” Emily Heyward



Partner, Red Antler A Visit From the Goon Squad: “Jennifer Egan’s novel is a brilliant exploration of time, technology, and how the world connects. There’s a passage that subtly alludes to Facebook’s effects on our lives and relationships, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I read it.”

Bookshelfporn.com: “I love to read and visit bookstores, so I was blown away when I saw this site. It’s exactly what it sounds like. I feel so

understood.”

advertisement

Alice Korngold



CEO, Korngold Consulting 10×10: “The global social-action organization promotes education for girls living in poverty.”

12 Angry Men: “The 1957 version, directed by Sidney Lumet, is my favorite movie of all time. You can learn just about everything you need to know about group dynamics from it.”

advertisement

Robert Brunner



Founder, Ammunition Libratone Airplay speakers: “I have several of these around the house. They’re beautiful and sound great. Wireless audio is the way to go.” Techshop: “I love the idea of these creative spaces, which are popping up in cities and

offering tools and expertise for creatives on a monthly membership basis. The idea behind it is simple: Create a space where people can actually make stuff and maybe launch businesses.”