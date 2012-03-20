Getting Your Company On The Right Work–Life Balance Path

The pursuit of work-life balance has been a hot topic for businesses and organizations over the last couple of decades. The prevailing wisdom is simple: If an employee spends too much time engrossed in work, and too little time relaxing, exercising, and socializing, he or she will become unhappy, less productive, and will ultimately burn out.

There is a great deal of truth in that idea; most of us have either experienced burnout ourselves, or witnessed it in a friend, family member, or a colleague.

Today, the economic globalization has blurred the line between work and home by requiring people to be available 24/7, as you collaborate on common projects across the continents. Workplace mobility and flexibility have essentially have made your work your life. Today the technology, your purported savior and lifeline, has essentially created a jail on wheels. Your work goes everywhere you go–your laptop and BlackBerry or iPhone have become an integral part of your person. There is no off button in your brain.

So what is the answer? Throw out the iPods and iPhones, or ditch the laptops and shut off the brain after 5 p.m.? Of course not. The recent economic realities of a contracting economy, job loss, and competition from overseas for cheap labor have shifted the importance of the intrusion of work into our private lives far beyond the 9-5 workday. This is irreversible, at least for now. Where do we go from here? How do we achieve meaning and authenticity in what we do for a living, and integrate it with a purposeful and passionate life, so burnout is not lurking on the horizon?

Businesses are wise to address the issue of burnout with work-life balance initiatives. But unfortunately many of them approach the subject with the wrong mindset. As a result, they engage in initiatives that are piecemeal. Consequently, they cost a substantial amount of money but provide limited results.

The key lies in a paradigm shift in how business is done. A large part of this equation must be the employee. An employee-centered corporation has a much better chance of creating greater engagement, lower burnout, and greater worker satisfaction.