Walmart's "American Idol"-Style Contest Draws In Some Bizarre Submissions

Walmart’s “American Idol”-style contest draws in some bizarre submissions.

Walmart’s “American Idol”-Style Contest Draws In Some Bizarre Submissions
By Christina Chaey

Walmart seems to stock nearly every product known to humans, but there’s always room for more. Online contest Get on the Shelf asks Walmart customers to pitch and post product ideas; online voting will crown the next great product to possibly hit Walmart shelves. But as evidenced by these proposals, greatness is questionable.

Bath/Beauty

Family

Toilet Seat Comforter
This seat cushion has a second use: It keeps small children from falling in.

Pets

Dog Wash
Your dog is hit with soothing jet streams in this inflatable tent.

Babies

Diaperpods
Plastic bags are tucked into a hidden chamber in diapers for mess-free cleanup.

Food/Dining

Family

Tuna Squish
Canned-tuna enthusiasts can use this press to keep fish dry and hands fresh.

Pets

K9 Water Caddy
This portable, drip-free bottle was made for dogs who think they’re hamsters.

Babies

Hot Dog Holer
This slicer skewers a hole through hot-dog pieces to prevent choking.

Recreation

Family

ePillow
Think watching a movie on a slip-sliding iPad is just the worst? Problem solved.

Pets

Jass Marazz
A singing button for your pup to voice the only words it needs: “Let me out.”

Family

NiNi Crayon Bungee
Kids can’t throw crayons when they,re strapped to a bungee hooked to a table.

Hey, Small-Business Owners: Do You Want To Be A Walmart Vendor?

Why I Do

Barb Carroll, president, Ad Pros
“Our product, the Jazz Marazz, was just picked up by Amazon, so we can hit the whole world rather
than just pet stores. To be in Walmarts all over the country would be wonderful. It’s just about getting
enough product out fast enough, and I have a great, timely manufacturer.”

Why I Don’t

Albert Thumler, president, Thumler’s Tumbler
“Walmart demands so much product, it can take over your entire production. Once you’ve put
all your eggs in one basket, they can request a 20% discount, and you have to oblige. A company
in China with 10,000 laborers can do that, but I’d shut down before going overseas.”

What Are The Chances?

0.005% Getting a job at Google

2% Getting a product accepted by Walmart

3% Getting your startup accepted by accelerator Y Combinator

7% Getting into Stanford Graduate School of Business

20% Getting published in the Journal of Finance

illustrations by peter sucheski

/em>

About the author

Christina is an associate editor at Fast Company, where she writes about technology, social media, and business.

