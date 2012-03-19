Walmart’s “American Idol”-style contest draws in some bizarre submissions.

Walmart seems to stock nearly every product known to humans, but there’s always room for more. Online contest Get on the Shelf asks Walmart customers to pitch and post product ideas; online voting will crown the next great product to possibly hit Walmart shelves. But as evidenced by these proposals, greatness is questionable.
Bath/Beauty
Family
Toilet Seat Comforter
This seat cushion has a second use: It keeps small children from falling in.
Pets
Dog Wash
Your dog is hit with soothing jet streams in this inflatable tent.
Babies
Diaperpods
Plastic bags are tucked into a hidden chamber in diapers for mess-free cleanup.
Food/Dining
Family
Tuna Squish
Canned-tuna enthusiasts can use this press to keep fish dry and hands fresh.
Pets
K9 Water Caddy
This portable, drip-free bottle was made for dogs who think they’re hamsters.
Babies
Hot Dog Holer
This slicer skewers a hole through hot-dog pieces to prevent choking.
Recreation
Family
ePillow
Think watching a movie on a slip-sliding iPad is just the worst? Problem solved.
Pets
Jass Marazz
A singing button for your pup to voice the only words it needs: “Let me out.”
Family
NiNi Crayon Bungee
Kids can’t throw crayons when they,re strapped to a bungee hooked to a table.
/em>