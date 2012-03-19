Walmart’s “American Idol”-style contest draws in some bizarre submissions.

Walmart seems to stock nearly every product known to humans, but there’s always room for more. Online contest Get on the Shelf asks Walmart customers to pitch and post product ideas; online voting will crown the next great product to possibly hit Walmart shelves. But as evidenced by these proposals, greatness is questionable.

Bath/Beauty

Family

Toilet Seat Comforter

This seat cushion has a second use: It keeps small children from falling in.

Pets

Dog Wash

Your dog is hit with soothing jet streams in this inflatable tent.