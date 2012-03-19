Cashing In On The 100th Anniversary Of The Titanic

The RMS Titanic sank on April 15, 1912–and because tragedy can be lucrative, the centennial has sent money bubbling up from the ocean floor.

$1.8 billion Titanic global box office gross

$461.7 million Combined global gross of Fahrenheit 9/11, World Trade

Center, and United 93.

$189 million Appraised value of collection of more than 5,500 recovered items to be sold at New York auction house Guernsey’s

$171 million Cost to build the Titanic in today’s dollars