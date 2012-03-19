Cashing In On The 100th Anniversary Of The Titanic

The RMS Titanic sank on April 15, 1912–and because tragedy can be lucrative, the centennial has sent money bubbling up from the ocean floor.
$1.8 billion Titanic global box office gross
$461.7 million Combined global gross of Fahrenheit 9/11, World Trade
Center, and United 93.
$189 million Appraised value of collection of more than 5,500 recovered items to be sold at New York auction house Guernsey’s
$171 million Cost to build the Titanic in today’s dollars
$7.5 million Cost to build the Titanic in 1912
$99,000 First-class cabin aboard the Titanic in today’s dollars
$60,000 Twelve-day cruise with dive to the shipwreck, Deep Ocean Expeditions
$15,000 First-class cabin aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
$4,350 First-class cabin aboard the Titanic in 1912
$200 Madeleine’s Edwardian Necklace, Jewelry Television’s Titanic Jewelry Collection
$118 Ticket, Robin Gibb’s “Titanic Requiem,” Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London
$29 Admission, Titanic: 12,450 Feet Below, Mystic Aquarium, in Mystic, Connecticut
$20 “Heart of the Ocean” necklace with embedded coal crumb from the wreck
$12 Ticket, 3-D release of Titanic
