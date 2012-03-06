Read Fast Company Magazine On Your iPad

Fast Company is available to read on your iPad .

Each issue of Fast Company is available on the iTunes App Store and Newsstand. This is first and foremost a way to read the complete magazine on your iPad, but it also includes video, sound, and interactive features that are unique to the digital version.

Downloading the app is free. Once you’ve got the library app, single issues of the iPad edition can be purchased for $4.99, and a one-year subscription is $12.99. If you are already a subscriber to the print edition, download the free app and sign in using your account information to gain access to the digital version.

Start by downloading the app on the iTunes Store.

Looking to read Fast Company on another device?

The Kindle Edition of Fast Company is available in the Kindle Store.

The NOOK Magazine edition of Fast Company is available in the NOOK Store.