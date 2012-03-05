What Glass Ceiling? Killer Career Advice From Women Who Lead By Example

advertisement

Don’t Take Your Foot Off The Gas Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, gave a now-famous TED talk on why we have too few women leaders. As a mother of two, she is sympathetic to women feeling like they have to choose between career and family, so she offers this: “Don’t leave before you leave. Stay in. Keep your foot on the gas pedal, until the very day you need to leave to take a break for a child–and then make your decisions. Don’t make decisions too far in advance, particularly ones you’re not even conscious you’re making.” Know Yourself Ellen Kumata of Cambria Consulting says, “Women tend to

think more broadly about business issues on both the business and the

people sides, including the long term. But they are not thinking

broadly about themselves. They do not see their own potential; they

do not fully comprehend the politics.” Women who get into and are successful in the C-suite realize that it is perfectly okay to work the

high-end corporate politics in order to pull the top team together in

ways that advance them to the benefit of the organization. Go Where the Opportunities Are

Alice Korngold, founder of Korngold Consulting, points out that on

nonprofit boards, the person who raises her hand and offers to

spearhead an initiative often gets to do it. “There are an

abundance of boards with no glass ceilings,” she says. “Consequently, nonprofit

boards provide extraordinary opportunities for women to engage at the

highest levels of leadership–including as board chairs, vice chairs,

secretaries of the board, treasurers, and committee chairs.” Channel Emotion Cofounder and president of

thatgamecompany Kellee Santiago has proven that her David-sized business

is more than worthy of taking on the lumbering corporate gaming

Goliaths. Her games Flower and flOw both achieved commercial success and

critical acclaim with nary a weapon or zombie corpse warlord in

sight. Flower is all about flow–the concept, not the game–which is based on a psychological theory of engagement that’s gaining

traction in design circles. “When I was at the USC School of

Cinematic Arts media program, we were taught a process that focuses

on starting with the emotion, as opposed to the mechanics,” says Santiago. Don’t Be Afraid To Scrap Linda Chavez-Thompson, former executive vice president of the AFL-CIO, was called many names in her 30-year tenure

in the labor movement–and “pushy broad” was one of the nicer ones. “I wear it like a badge of honor. Back in Texas I’d be in meetings where I’d cuss like a

sailor. I didn’t have a choice: How much you could take and dish out

was the measure of others’ respect for you. Remember, I was dealing

with six-foot-tall, 250-pound Texans who smoked big cigars. I

couldn’t let them push me around. While a few of my union brothers

didn’t like me, they sure did respect me.” Take Charge of Office Politics

Kimberly Davis, president of JPMorgan

Chase Foundation, finds that niche cultures within the overall

corporate culture can be pockets of innovation, if you play your cards

right, in this 30 Second MBA video. Get in the Trenches Pat Button doesn’t ask anyone on her

team to do anything she wouldn’t do herself. The chief nursing

officer of Zynx Health admits she’s very self-motivated but she

also enjoys working as part of a team and tends to hire people who

have expertise she lacks. “I have very high standards from how

the content is developed to how the muffins are baked. What people

have said about me very consistently is that I have high

expectations, but they are reasonable and they are clear. For me, it

is important for people to know where they stand but to do that in a

thoughtful way.” Take Care of Your People

Eve Blossom started Lulan Artisans as a

for-profit, social venture to helps artisans sell their expertise,

textiles, and other goods. Not only does the company teach their

artisan partners how negotiate fair trade prices for their work and

how to stay successful in business long-term, Lulan also implements

tailored benefits programs for each community where it partners with

artisans. Whether artisans need education in their communities or eye

care, Lulan finds a way to help. Just Say No There is one little word that packs a big punch, but many women have a hard time deploying: No. Yet entrepreneur and CEO Margaret Heffernen says almost any

communication–however negative–is preferable to silence.

“However unpleasant the information or feedback may be, it allows

others to make informed decisions in their own time. Silence, by

contrast, leaves them stuck, unsure when or whether to move, unclear

whether action is needed or not. What I learned from my television

days is that when you tell people the truth, in a timely fashion, you

show them respect. And that’s how you earn it too.” Separate Public and Private Life In an age of chronic oversharing on

social media, it’s hard to know where to draw the line. Amber Mac

admits it’s still hard to refuse a “friend” invite that makes its way to

her personal Facebook account. She strikes a balance by never sharing

any photos on that page she wouldn’t be comfortable showing publicly.

“I also refuse to broadcast my phone number or address with anyone,

and I more or less just assume that privacy settings won’t help me

that much if someone in my network decides to breach my trust.”

Take Risks Kim Jordan, cofounder, CEO and president of New Belgium Brewing Company, offers this bit of advice on when to take the lead and when to let someone else bear the risk. For more leadership coverage, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. [Image: Flickr user Sit With Me]