What Glass Ceiling? Killer Career Advice From Women Who Lead By Example

It’s been more than 100 years since
15,000 women marched through the streets of New York City demanding shorter hours, better
pay, and voting rights, but how much progress have women really made in the workforce?
First, the tough news: Although women
make up 49% of the total workforce, they represent 59%
of low-wage workers. That number is down from 63% a decade ago, but research from
the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) shows that it will
take until 2056 for women and men’s earnings to reach pay parity–if
the wage gap continues to close at the same pace it has for the last
50 years.
Another sobering statistic is from a study by Grant Thornton International on the status of women in
leadership roles at top private companies worldwide. In 2011, only 20% of those at the helm were women–down from 24% the
year before. The world’s largest economies–the G7 nations, which
include the United States–lag further, with an average of 16%
women leaders. In the U.S., only 3.6 percent of of Fortune 500 CEOs are women. And the recession may have brought the
glass ceiling
down a bit further as companies attempting to reverse the
“mancession” hired more men.
Instead of bemoaning the numbers, though, Kathy
Cloninger, former CEO of Girl Scouts of the U.S., is calling on all
women to raise awareness and push back. As such, Girl Scouts is
spearheading a nonprofit-sector celebration of 2012 as the Year of
the Girl. “But what we really need is a Decade of the Girl, because
we need to take a giant step, and we need more than a year to do it,”
declared Cloninger in her book Tough Cookies: Leadership Lessons from
100 Years of the Girl Scouts.
To do this, Girl Scout’s current CEO
Ana Maria Chavez advocates leading by example. “Girl Scouts was
founded 100 years ago. We need to update the organization and our
model, or else we’re going to lose people.” From using mobile
payment technology to boost sales of those cookies (which totaled
$700 million last year) to holding virtual troop meetings via
web-conferencing, the organization is furthering its mission to train
young girls to be entrepreneurs, managers, and
leaders.
Here’s a look at what other female leaders had to say about breaking down barriers and achieving success, whether you’re clicking into a conference room in Louboutins or pounding the pavement in your Danskos.
Don’t Take Your Foot Off The Gas
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, gave a now-famous TED talk on why we have too few women leaders. As a mother of two, she is sympathetic to women feeling like they have to choose between career and family, so she offers this: “Don’t leave before you leave. Stay in. Keep your foot on the gas pedal, until the very day you need to leave to take a break for a child–and then make your decisions. Don’t make decisions too far in advance, particularly ones you’re not even conscious you’re making.”
Know Yourself
Ellen Kumata of Cambria Consulting says, “Women tend to
think more broadly about business issues on both the business and the
people sides, including the long term. But they are not thinking
broadly about themselves. They do not see their own potential; they
do not fully comprehend the politics.”
Women who get into and are successful in the C-suite realize that it is perfectly okay to work the
high-end corporate politics in order to pull the top team together in
ways that advance them to the benefit of the organization.
Go Where the Opportunities Are
Alice Korngold, founder of Korngold Consulting, points out that on
nonprofit boards, the person who raises her hand and offers to
spearhead an initiative often gets to do it. “There are an
abundance of boards with no glass ceilings,” she says. “Consequently, nonprofit
boards provide extraordinary opportunities for women to engage at the
highest levels of leadership–including as board chairs, vice chairs,
secretaries of the board, treasurers, and committee chairs.”
Channel Emotion
Cofounder and president of
thatgamecompany Kellee Santiago has proven that her David-sized business
is more than worthy of taking on the lumbering corporate gaming
Goliaths. Her games Flower and flOw both achieved commercial success and
critical acclaim with nary a weapon or zombie corpse warlord in
sight. Flower is all about flow–the concept, not the game–which is based on a psychological theory of engagement that’s gaining
traction in design circles. “When I was at the USC School of
Cinematic Arts media program, we were taught a process that focuses
on starting with the emotion, as opposed to the mechanics,” says Santiago.
Don’t Be Afraid To Scrap
Linda Chavez-Thompson, former executive vice president of the AFL-CIO, was called many names in her 30-year tenure
in the labor movement–and “pushy broad” was one of the nicer ones. “I wear it like a badge of honor. Back in Texas I’d be in meetings where I’d cuss like a
sailor. I didn’t have a choice: How much you could take and dish out
was the measure of others’ respect for you. Remember, I was dealing
with six-foot-tall, 250-pound Texans who smoked big cigars. I
couldn’t let them push me around. While a few of my union brothers
didn’t like me, they sure did respect me.”
Take Charge of Office Politics
Kimberly Davis, president of JPMorgan
Chase Foundation, finds that niche cultures within the overall
corporate culture can be pockets of innovation, if you play your cards
right, in this 30 Second MBA video.
Get in the Trenches
Pat Button doesn’t ask anyone on her
team to do anything she wouldn’t do herself. The chief nursing
officer of Zynx Health admits she’s very self-motivated but she
also enjoys working as part of a team and tends to hire people who
have expertise she lacks. “I have very high standards from how
the content is developed to how the muffins are baked. What people
have said about me very consistently is that I have high
expectations, but they are reasonable and they are clear. For me, it
is important for people to know where they stand but to do that in a
thoughtful way.”
Take Care of Your People
Eve Blossom started Lulan Artisans as a
for-profit, social venture to helps artisans sell their expertise,
textiles, and other goods. Not only does the company teach their
artisan partners how negotiate fair trade prices for their work and
how to stay successful in business long-term, Lulan also implements
tailored benefits programs for each community where it partners with
artisans. Whether artisans need education in their communities or eye
care, Lulan finds a way to help.
Just Say No
There is one little word that packs a big punch, but many women have a hard time deploying: No. Yet entrepreneur and CEO Margaret Heffernen says almost any
communication–however negative–is preferable to silence.
“However unpleasant the information or feedback may be, it allows
others to make informed decisions in their own time. Silence, by
contrast, leaves them stuck, unsure when or whether to move, unclear
whether action is needed or not. What I learned from my television
days is that when you tell people the truth, in a timely fashion, you
show them respect. And that’s how you earn it too.”
Separate Public and Private Life
In an age of chronic oversharing on
social media, it’s hard to know where to draw the line. Amber Mac
admits it’s still hard to refuse a “friend” invite that makes its way to
her personal Facebook account.
She strikes a balance by never sharing
any photos on that page she wouldn’t be comfortable showing publicly.
“I also refuse to broadcast my phone number or address with anyone,
and I more or less just assume that privacy settings won’t help me
that much if someone in my network decides to breach my trust.”
Take Risks
Kim Jordan, cofounder, CEO and president of New Belgium Brewing Company, offers this bit of advice on when to take the lead and when to let someone else bear the risk.
