Barclaycard’s Ring Calls On Crowd To Build A Better Credit Card

Turns out you don’t have to be a banker or a mathlete to get into the credit card business.

Barclaycard US is calling its new Ring card “the first social credit card to be designed and built through the power of community crowdsourcing.” That means you. The secret of the card, physically similar to any other, is the financial system behind it: The crowdsourced design has low interest rates, low fees, simple terms and “the opportunity for cardholders to shape and share in the product’s financial success.” That sounds unlike any other credit card we’ve ever heard of.

Using a typical credit card is like owning a modern car that conceals nearly every engine part beneath a thick plastic cover under the hood. You drive your car around and fill it up–it’s a very useful, go-anywhere tool–but you absolutely don’t get to see any of the working parts. They’re almost exlusively controlled by Mercedes or whomever designed the car and engine. Cards are the same, as you can carry around the plastic, use it to buy things, pay off the monthly bill and even–after a few customer helpline calls–tweak how it suits you, but basically the entire process of how the card works and how much it costs you and how it makes profits for the company is a mystery.

And that’s what Ring is all about changing, probably as an experiment for Barclaycard itself. The company notes that “for the first time, through a virtual cardmember community, cardholders will have visibility into the card’s financial profit and loss statements. An online framework will provide cardholders with the ability to influence decisions that impace how the card is managed and serviced,” and this all by itself is a radical re-think of the normally impenetrable process.

All the crowdsourcing happens in a special forum, which Barclaycard itself is actively participating in, so that user questions, problems, and suggestions may have more immediate exposure to decision makers in Barclaycard. It seems a little like a community bank, or a collective credit agency, but in this case those using the product actually influence how the product works.