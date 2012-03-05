Syria Blocks WhatsApp, Square Launches Square Register, Selvadurai Is Leaving Foursquare

Sony Hack May Have Leaked 50K MJ Tracks . Hackers targeting Sony in the spring and summer months last year may have got away with a stash of more than 50,000 Michael Jackson tracks that Sony bought from the singer’s estate after his death. Several unreleased tracks are believed to have been pilfered away aong the spoils, including one MJ collaboration with will.i.am. —NS

–Updated 10:00 a.m. EST

25 Billionth App Downloaded From Apple App Store. Apple has sent the lucky downloader of the 25 billionth app from its massive App Store an iTunes gift card worth $10,000. That’s 25 billion apps downloaded on 315 million iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices, if anyone’s counting. —NS

Syria Blocks WhatsApp. The Syrian government has blocked web-based text message tool WhatsApp, the company’s Twitter account announced this morning. As conflict in Syria rages on, the government has censored text messages, raided information centers, and deactivated video feeds to stop activists from communicating with each other and the rest of the world. —NS

–Updated 7:55 a.m. EST

Square Launches Square Register. Square has launched an iPad app, the Square Register, that aims to replace the boxy checkout registers at small stores. The app can be filled with custom inventory, track regular customers and their purchases, and accepts credit and cash. It includes an analytics function to help small store owners track and collate sales data. —NS