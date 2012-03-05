Big Brother Or Your Personal Concierge? Causata Makes Data Work For Customers

With all the scaremongering going on these days about how much advertisers and websites know about us, you’d think certain online sites would be able to do a much better job in matching their ads to our interests.

And what goes for ads goes for content. When you go to the website of retailer where you frequently shop, or to your bank’s website, for example, why do you still have to wade through a bunch of generic content about stuff you have no interest in? Once you’ve logged in, shouldn’t they know enough about you to serve up more of the things you’d be psyched to see and less of the things you wouldn’t?

Thanks to a San Mateo-based startup called Causata, more and more companies probably will.

The company leverages the power of big data, machine learning, and real-time intelligence to allow retail companies and financial services to customize their interactions around a customer’s specific interests. In theory, that should mean that, when you go to one of these companies’ websites, they should be able to serve up offers and deals for things that you’d be interested in, or at least the kinds of clothes they predict you like, based on past purchases.

Similarly, when you walk in their storefront, their clerks should know more about you and steer you toward blouses you like and away from the pants that (they now know) you ordered online but ended up returning last week.

In other words, less one-size-fits-all treament and more concierge-like service. “It will be able to use your time more efficiently and make sure you’re a happier customer,” Bruce Golden, of Accel, which has invested in Causata, tells Fast Company.