Fast Talk: How Intern Sushi Wants To Skewer The Resume

By now, Shara Senderoff knows the business of storytelling. After working in film and TV production in New York and Los Angeles for several years, though, Senderoff began to wonder why a medium that prized storytelling still relied on that least vivid and anonymous of documents: the resume. (That is, when it didn’t rely on that other outdated but persistent hiring technique: nepotism.) With memories of her struggling intern years all too recent, Senderoff pitched her boss, producer Mark Gordon (Saving Private Ryan, Grey’s Anatomy), on Intern Sushi. The site launched last fall and is growing swiftly, with over 1,500 companies offering 2,000 internship positions, and some 10,000 interns showcasing themselves in ways that highlight their creativity.

How does Intern Sushi change things?

The site completely reinvents and reconstructs internship applications and hiring, and it does so in a way that trashes the paper resume. The digital profile lets you tell a story, include samples of your work, and you can apply right through the site. Same for companies: Instead of just putting a listing online, Intern Sushi allows them to present themselves in the same way the intern would to them.

Your own slogging in the internship trenches gave you the idea.

I was an intern for Scott Rudin in New York. Then I was an intern at a small television production company in which I built Ikea filing cabinets and was asked to clean the walls with 409. I was unable to showcase what I could do for the company, other than building Ikea filing cabinets. I moved to L.A. and ended up getting a job as Mark Gordon’s assistant, and from there grew to be a film executive. A year and a half ago I pitched him this idea.

The idea of the video resume became infamous a few years ago, when a young man sent a video of himself ballroom dancing and bench pressing, to apply for a banking gig. Why are you embracing it?