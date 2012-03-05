Fast Talk: Restaurant Software “By Waiters, For Waiters”

Ansar Khan (left, with cofounder James O’Leary) is one of the developers of Ambur, an iOS app that wants to cut through the clutter and poor design choices common in too much restaurant software. Ambur is poised to receive an update shortly (pending Apple’s approval). We spoke with Khan to learn about a few hurdles Ambur has encountered in its first year: the expanding designs of Square, the demands of paranoid customers, and the fact that waiters typing orders on iPhones simply look like they’re ignoring you.

FAST COMPANY: You say your software is “by waiters, for waiters.”

ANSAR KHAN: I worked at my family’s restaurant, Kabab and Curry, in Williamsville, New York. I started as a dishwasher at 11, worked my way up to buser, then server, then to a managerial position. I worked there as a server from 2004-2009. My partner James O’Leary worked there as a server, too.

What exactly does Ambur do?

It’s a restaurant management system. It handles everything from taking customers’ orders to modifying tickets as necessary, to handling discounts and gratuities, and processing credit cards. It can also handle inventory management, payroll, and get tip averages.

Would your system work in tandem with something like Square, or are they more of a competitor?