SAP’s New VP Of Marketing Has Weathered The Walmart Whirlwind

Julie Roehm, former head of marketing for Walmart, left the retailer in 2006 surrounded by a cloud of rumors and lawsuits. After five years, she’s rejoining the workforce as the senior vice president of marketing for software giant SAP. Her departure from Walmart was followed by “a litigious spiral of soap-operatic proportions,” as described in our 2009 story “The Scarlet Woman of Bentonville.” The spiral began
with her firing, which was due, in part, to her acceptance of gifts from Draftfcb, the communications agency she’d just awarded the superchain’s $580 million account. Countersuits abounded and Roehm went into debt fighting them. But with a new company, she may finally be able to put all that in the past. At SAP, she’ll draw on her marketing experience from her time at Ford and DaimlerChrysler, as well as her consulting work with, among others, Time Inc. and Whirlpool.
