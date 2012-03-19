Reader’s Feedback: February 2012

SILENT GENERATION

I have been fluxing for 52 years, ever since leaving the Air Force Academy and landing at Stanford and the incipient civil rights movement. I worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago and then Mayor John Lindsay in New York. Following a stint at the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology in the early ’70s, I’m a thriving product designer and inventor with 30 patents and counting. As a teacher of entrepreneurship and design strategies at Parsons the New School for Design, I’ve been pushing the insights you offer so persuasively. Often to the dismay of family and friends, I’ve pursued career patterns that are now, as you suggest, smart and emergent. Your piece will be ringing in the ears of my colleagues and students this semester.

Ken Stevens

Brooklyn, New York

GENERATION X

Why haven’t I written before? Because although I’ve enjoyed reading about innovative businesses in your magazine since the first issue, my own penchant for embracing instability (I think of it as freedom) and recalibrating my career–I’ve been a dotcommer, an editor, a teacher, a bartender, a publisher, a handyman, and other things that, at the age of 44, I can barely recall–has never before led me to feel a sense of kinship with anyone you’ve profiled. That changed with this story, particularly the quote from Raina Kumra: “So many people tell me, ‘I don’t know what you do.’ I’m a collection of many things. I’m not one thing.” Yes! That’s me!

Joshua Glenn

Boston

MILLENNIALS

I just graduated from college last May and, for lack of a better plan, moved to Russia to teach. I’m helping 8-year-olds learn to multiply, though my education was in marketing. So I count myself a member of Generation Flux. But one thing that isn’t discussed much here is the impact the idea of Generation Flux should have on education. We’re told a degree is a must, but why? In my classes, we studied large Fortune 500 companies, but I expect most of us will work for small businesses our entire lives. We talk about working our way up the ladder, but the ladder doesn’t just go up anymore–it goes sideways, backward, and upside down. Why did I spend four years specializing in a subject that I may or may not ever use? Would something less traditional have been more beneficial to me, to perhaps help me learn to cope and thrive in this “chaotic” world? Like any other skill, flexibility and adaptability–especially in mind-set–have to be learned.



Liz Levenson

Flagstaff, Arizona

