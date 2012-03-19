The Education Of Mark Zuckerberg

McGirt called me on her cell phone that evening. Her story target was walking his bicycle down the sidewalk, right in front of her. She had an officially sanctioned interview scheduled for the next morning, but what if it was canceled? “Should I go up to him now?” she asked. “What do I do?”

This was before The Social Network, before Facebook was a global phenomenon, before Mark Zuckerberg was famous. McGirt decided against the ambush and got her interview the next day. Thus began a warm relationship–between Zuckerberg and McGirt, and between Fast Company‘s readers and Facebook.

The cover line was “The Kid Who Turned Down $1 Billion.” Newsstand sales were strong. We figured that some of Facebook’s users bulked up our audience. After all, there were 19 million of them at the time.

“I’m here to build something for

the long term,” Zucker­berg told Fast Company in 2007. “Anything else is a distraction.”

Zuckerberg did not like the cover line (which was my creation, not McGirt’s). But the article–which held the title “Hacker. Dropout. CEO.”–captured both him and Facebook at an important inflection point. It also foreshadowed much of what would come: Among other things, the fourth paragraph began, “Zuckerberg’s life so far is like a movie script.”

Zuckerberg has been written about plenty since then. He can’t go anywhere without being stalked now–at a recent New York Knicks game, he was gawked at almost as much as Jeremy Lin. He is a singular figure in our business culture, and in our culture, period. He’s become a celebrity, an idol. In this issue, on the verge of Facebook’s IPO, with that “kid” now worth somewhere north of $25 billion and his user base past 845 million, McGirt takes us inside that transformation–the maturation of Zuckerberg as a leader and the distinctive philosophy at the core of his decisions. Facebook may be in the midst of its quiet period, but McGirt draws on years of analysis and reporting, including a visit to Facebook late last year.

Zuckerberg’s success can be attributed to many things: an unusually high intellect; an intuition about how the Internet could provide a new kind of social interaction; a confidence, both to push forward his own agenda and to convince others, whether funders or engineers, to join him. But what most defines him, as McGirt explains in “How Ya Like Me Now?”, and what has unquestionably driven his company’s growth, has been a willingness and even eagerness to change his business, even when it is booming. The Silicon Valley word for it is to iterate. But that dry, intellectual term gives little context to the challenge involved.