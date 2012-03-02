The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week readers go to work with useful insight on how to put business cards to use, how not to put social media to use, and how to find all kinds of happiness. There were also “Yo Momma” jokes. Catch up on the most popular stories below.
1. 6 Ways Your Business Card Can Still Pack A Big Punch
Fast Company
Lydia Dishman discusses how to make a lasting impression out of a small piece of paper.
2. How To Lose Friends And Alienate Twitter Followers: 5 Stupid Social Media Mistakes
Fast Company
Amber Mac lays down the law on a socially ambiguous topic: social media etiquette.
3. How To Be Happy Anywhere.
Fast Company
Martin Lindstrom believes a reality check and a better outlook can cure our misery.
4. Even Better Than iPhone 5: An iPhone With The 1986 Mac OS.
Co.Design
Jailbroken iPhone salutes Apple’s pixely beginnings.
5. Yo Momma Jokes For Graphic Designers.
Co.Design
Get back at that uppity graphic designer in your office and hopefully earn some street cred before getting sent to your friendly neighborhood HR rep.
6. New Service Gives Any Job Seeker A Slick, Custom Resume.
Co.Design
You might not necessarily land that dream job, but with this service, it won’t be your resume’s fault.
7. 5 Ways To Do Good In Any Job.
Co.Exist
Dev Aujla discusses how small steps can make a big difference in your work life.
8. Still More Of The 10 Best Amazon Reviews. Ever.
Fast Company
Take another trip through the brave new world of democratized criticism of everything–even dog-hair sweaters.
9. Apple Rumor Patrol: The iPad 3 Cometh Edition.
Fast Company
Kit Eaton puts the latest iPad 3 rumors to the sniff test.
10. Ridley Scott Presents A Ted Talk From The Future For “Prometheus”.
Co.Create
Coolest and most useless TED talk ever? Oh most definitely.
Video Of The Week:
Johnny Jet’s Work Flow: Cheap Travel, Fancy Hotels On A Budget, And Upgrading Soldiers.
Fast Company
Amber Mac’s interview with John DiScala garnered the most interest this week. Check it out for money and time saving apps.
