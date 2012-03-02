advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Catch up on the stories people were clicking, reading, sharing, tweeting, Facebooking, pinning, and more–from the Fast Company network.

The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week
By Dan Asadorian1 minute Read

This week readers go to work with useful insight on how to put business cards to use, how not to put social media to use, and how to find all kinds of happiness. There were also “Yo Momma” jokes. Catch up on the most popular stories below.

advertisement
business cards


1. 6 Ways Your Business Card Can Still Pack A Big Punch
Fast Company

Lydia Dishman discusses how to make a lasting impression out of a small piece of paper.

Ice Cream Cone


2. How To Lose Friends And Alienate Twitter Followers: 5 Stupid Social Media Mistakes
Fast Company

Amber Mac lays down the law on a socially ambiguous topic: social media etiquette.

Waving Kids


3. How To Be Happy Anywhere.
Fast Company

Martin Lindstrom believes a reality check and a better outlook can cure our misery.

Old iPhone


4. Even Better Than iPhone 5: An iPhone With The 1986 Mac OS.
Co.Design

Jailbroken iPhone salutes Apple’s pixely beginnings.

Yo Momma


5. Yo Momma Jokes For Graphic Designers.
Co.Design

Get back at that uppity graphic designer in your office and hopefully earn some street cred before getting sent to your friendly neighborhood HR rep.

Loft Resumes


6. New Service Gives Any Job Seeker A Slick, Custom Resume.
Co.Design

You might not necessarily land that dream job, but with this service, it won’t be your resume’s fault.

Star Stickers


7. 5 Ways To Do Good In Any Job.
Co.Exist

Dev Aujla discusses how small steps can make a big difference in your work life.

Dog Hair


8. Still More Of The 10 Best Amazon Reviews. Ever.
Fast Company

Take another trip through the brave new world of democratized criticism of everything–even dog-hair sweaters. 

iPad 3


9. Apple Rumor Patrol: The iPad 3 Cometh Edition.
Fast Company

Kit Eaton puts the latest iPad 3 rumors to the sniff test. 

TED TALK


10. Ridley Scott Presents A Ted Talk From The Future For “Prometheus”.
Co.Create

Coolest and most useless TED talk ever? Oh most definitely.

John DiScala


Video Of The Week:
Johnny Jet’s Work Flow: Cheap Travel, Fancy Hotels On A Budget, And Upgrading Soldiers.
Fast Company

Amber Mac’s interview with John DiScala garnered the most interest this week. Check it out for money and time saving apps.

Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.

Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life