How Wall Street Bankers Use Seamless To Feast On Free Lobster, Steak, And Beer

A former Morgan Stanley banker recently described his weekend food-ordering ritual at the height of the recession. While pulling Saturday hours, for example, he’d log onto the bank’s account on Seamless, the online food-ordering service, and redeem his meal allowance–plus a few allowances from phantom coworkers who weren’t actually in the office, allowing him to eat well above his pay grade. Sure, someone could have cross-checked actual office attendence with the online orders, but is such effort worth the investment bank’s time?

“If people weren’t around, it was totally acceptable to take their allowance, and pool it together when you ordered,” the banker recalls. “Almost every weekend I was at the office, I’d have a $90 dinner of steak, lobster, mac & cheese, and calamari.”

Until several years ago, corporate giants like Morgan Stanley made up roughly 85% of Seamless’s customer base. That figure has now tipped in favor of individual consumers, but enterprise clients still represent a significant (and growing) part of the New York-based company’s revenue–companies offer Seamless as a benefit to those who typically work long or late hours. But for employees of these roughly 3,500 corporate Seamless customers, the benefit represents a huge opportunity to game the system. And no one has worked the system for financial gain better than Wall Street hustlers.

“Abuse of the system was rampant,” recalls another former Morgan Stanley staffer. “I added up how much I ordered in my first year: It was more than $3,000 of food.”

Here’s how it works.

Typically, junior professionals are allotted about $25 per meal at the office. But there are tricks to leverage this cash on Seamless. If employees want to order dinner, for example, they have to stay until 8 p.m. “But you could still order for a 7 p.m. delivery at 6 p.m., then call the restaurant directly and tell them to bring it right away,” one employee says. “So I’d finish work around 6:30 p.m., hit the company gym, and then grab my sushi–spicy tuna rolls–on the way out.”