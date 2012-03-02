5 Innovative Uses Of Timeline For Facebook Pages

Facebook rolled out its Timeline format for brands this week. It’s still early, but we’ve already seen how the new format opens up fresh opportunities for businesses.

Earlier this week, Doug Ulman, the President and CEO of Livestrong, talked to Fast Company about becoming one of the first non-profits selected to test out Facebook’s new Timeline brand pages. The Timeline feature allows Livestrong to visualize its achievements in a way that really engages its community, prompting members to recall where they were at key moments in the charity’s history.

Here are five other organizations that have already set themselves apart for their use of the new platform:

The New York Times

The first thing many will notice when they visit The New York Times‘ brand page is that its Timeline goes all the way back to the pre-Civil War days. As the Times looks to place itself at the forefront of the digital revolution, it’s easy to forget the organization’s storied history. With the click of a button, users can see a copy of the paper’s first issue from 1951 (then called the New-York Daily Times), or watch reporters nervously await word of Robert F. Kennedy’s condition after he was shot in 1968. The message is clear–“We’ve seen and done it all for over the course of a hundred-plus years. Why trust anyone else to deliver your news?”