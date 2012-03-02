Bloom To Power iCloud Servers, Yelp’s IPO, Apple To Launch TV Service By Christmas?, 10 Sprint Phones To Get Google Wallet

Apple To Use Bloom For Its Cloud . A new report says Apple is going to use Bloom , the strange, exciting new fuel cell tech company with big-name clients, to boost power to its expanding iCloud data center. Apple’s already got a few units running on test, and the cells will work in parallel to the massive solar array Apple also has planned. –KE

–Updated 12:05 p.m. EST

Yelp’s $900 Million IPO. Social review service Yelp hits the stock markets today with a share price of $15 each. That places the value of Yelp at $900 million, and could raise as much as $123 million in cash (before expenses) for Yelp to expand. Yelp reported a loss of $16.7 million last year. –KE

–Updated 9:45 a.m. EST

Apple To Launch TV Service By Christmas? Apple may be muscling into the TV arena by this holiday season, and despite obstinate resistance from cable providers, may launch a service before the year is out. Apple is rumored to have a new Apple TV set in the works as well, but a content service, the New York Post has learned, is the company’s priority. —NS

–Updated 6:55 a.m. EST