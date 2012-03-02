Bloom To Power iCloud Servers, Yelp’s IPO, Apple To Launch TV Service By Christmas?, 10 Sprint Phones To Get Google Wallet

Apple To Use Bloom For Its Cloud. A new report says Apple is going to use Bloom, the strange, exciting new fuel cell tech company with big-name clients, to boost power to its expanding iCloud data center. Apple’s already got a few units running on test, and the cells will work in parallel to the massive solar array Apple also has planned. –KE
Yelp’s $900 Million IPO. Social review service Yelp hits the stock markets today with a share price of $15 each. That places the value of Yelp at $900 million, and could raise as much as $123 million in cash (before expenses) for Yelp to expand. Yelp reported a loss of $16.7 million last year. –KE
Apple To Launch TV Service By Christmas? Apple may be muscling into the TV arena by this holiday season, and despite obstinate resistance from cable providers, may launch a service before the year is out. Apple is rumored to have a new Apple TV set in the works as well, but a content service, the New York Post has learned, is the company’s priority. —NS
Retailers Building Mobile Payment Service. While mobile carriers and device makers test out mobile payment options, retailers are racing to the same target. The Wall Street Journal has learned that Walmart and Target are among several big retailers building a product that will let you check out with your cell phone. —NS
Ten Sprint Phones To Get Google Wallet. Google hopes to introduce the Google Wallet in ten more Sprint phones this year, Osama Bedier who heads Google Wallet and Payments said at the Mobile World Congress. This will add to the three phones that Sprint has already enabled with the technology: Samsung’s Nexus S, the Galaxy Nexus, and the upcoming LG Viper. —NS
Android App Flaw Peeks At Photos Too. After demonstrating the iOS app flaw that could let developers view photos on your iPhone, The New York Times showed off a similar snag in Android devices as well. Apps that browse the web can view photos, copy them, and post them on a website, the Times reports, after the reporting team commissioned an app that could do just that. —NS
[Image: Flickr user insouciance]
