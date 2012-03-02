7 Ways To Lie With Statistics And Get Away With It

What does excess email usage have to do with low IQ scores? Nothing at all, but that doesn’t mean someone

didn’t create a connection to make a point.

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of the incorrect,

misleading, or just plain bogus statistics used to sell me a product, elicit

support for a candidate, or get me to ‘Like’ some new trend. I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it

anymore…and neither should you.

Misleading with statistics is called ‘statisticulation’ and

it is nothing new. In 1954, former Better Homes and Gardens editor Darrell

Huff wrote a small book called, How

To Lie with Statistics, which is the best-selling statistics book of the

last 60 years, according J.

Michael Steele, a professor of statistics and operations and information management at Wharton.

What was true in 1954 is

just as true today. According to Huff, here

are seven common tactics used to knead statistical data into “dough.”

Biased sampling: This involves polling

a non-representative group. For example, a survey that finds “41% of retail

bank customers would use mobile banking if it were available,” becomes

meaningless when you find out the survey only polled people on their mobile

devices.

an adequate sample size is part science and part art, but sweeping statements,

like “14% of companies plan to deploy cloud-based email this year” becomes

suspect when the sample size is 24 companies. Another example of this kind of ‘statistics

gone wild’ phenomenon was a “study” conducted by HP that found excessive email usage reduces a person’s IQ by 10 points.

involves averaging values across non-uniform populations. For example, I recently saw an article that

identified a neighborhood as one of the wealthiest in the city. The article went

on to state that neighborhood residents had an average annual income of around $100,000.

What the article failed to point out is that the neighborhood is in the process

of gentrification; one part of the neighborhood is very wealthy, and the other

part’s income levels are below the national average. Giving a single average

value for two populations is incorrect and misleading. (The median value for

income would be a better indication of the neighborhood income.) Another classic example of this is the story

about the man who drowned in a pool of water whose average depth was 1 inch.

a degree of error. This means that a survey can only be as accurate as its

standard error. Without getting technical, suffice it to say that the headline,

“E-books Preferred Over Paper By Men More Than By Women” sounds remarkable

until you find out that of the actual polling results found that 52% of men

preferred e-books versus 49% for women, and the error of the survey was +/-5%.

one more accurately shows the increase in venture capital investment in mobile

technologies between the years 2006-2007? The only difference between the graphs is the

scale. Graphing data creatively provides a lot of room

for creating false impressions. The

same goes for pictograms and infographics.

“The semi-attached figure”: This means

stating one thing as a proof for something else. For example, if an ad says “15% of CEOs drive

a Buick; more than any other brand”– what does that prove? The implication is

that CEOs are some sort of authorities on cars. This is a common tactic. Remember

the old Certs commercials, where the narrator says, “Certs. Now with Retsyn!” Did

anyone even know what Retsyn is or why should we care?

nefarious but it is often more difficult to catch than the other tactics. For

example, if a study finds that vegetarians have a higher average income than

meat-eaters, it would be absurd to conclude that you can raise your income by abstaining

from meat. But that is exactly what some ‘researchers’ do.

Huff presents an entire

chapter of how to identify spotty statistics, which I will revisit those in a future

post. In the meantime, the best advice, as always, is to be skeptical. Caveat

emptor!