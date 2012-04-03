How G3Box Turns Shipping Containers Into Clinics

Two years ago, ASU engineering students Gabrielle Palermo and Susanna Young discovered that they were each working on projects to turn shipping containers into clinics for use in developing countries. Thanks to an Edson Student Entrepreneur Initiative grant, they received $10,000 to put toward developing that idea. Then it was a matter of learning how to do so.

The G3Box on ASU’s campus is a nice riser for Palermo and Young. The next ones will be shelters for relief workers and facilities for doctors. | Photo by Mark Peterman

FC: In early 2011, seed money enabled you to get your company, G3Box, off the ground. How is it progressing?

Susanna Young: Right now we’re making a template to give to construction firms. It costs $15,000 to $18,000 to build a clinic. Our goal is to produce one in two to four weeks. We’ll start taking orders in August.

Gabrielle Palermo: We’re also finding shipping partners to haul the boxes to ports in Los Angeles for distribution.

crate ideas Medical clinics aren’t the only way to squeeze cash out of stationary containers LEED AND LATTES

Tukwila, Washington

Starbucks built Tukwila’s first LEED-certified establishment using three 40-foot containers and one 20-footer. The drive-through coffee joint also collects rooftop rainwater. TUNNEL VISION

Incheon City, South Korea

Opened in 2010, the OceanScope project was commissioned by Incheon City’s mayor to offer visitors the best possible sunset views, gratis. Three cargo containers are angled at 10, 30, and 50 degrees and look out over Songdo New City’s harbor. Two others sit nearby as event space. CAMPGROUNDED

Pinamar, Argentina

Tucked in the woods not far from the central Argentine coast, open-air containers make up a portion of beach resort Alterra’s accommodations. Doesn’t get much more romantic than an ocean-side getaway in a cargo bin.

G3 is a for-profit company. What benefits does it offer to humanitarian groups?

Young: G3Boxes are better than modular buildings because they can be ready to go at a location in a couple hours, and are more secure and durable than tents.

Palermo: Also, while we’re starting out for-profit, we’re going to set up a foundation next year. We just need money first.