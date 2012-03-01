With “Versus” Debate Series, Google Attempts To Inject Content, Life Into Google+ [Updated]

Does the world need more telegenic talent shouting opinions at one another? Google thinks it does.

In a blogpost today, Google’s YouTube team announces “Versus,” which it says is all about “liberating opinion with Google+ Hangouts.” The company notes that Google+ Hangouts are being used in amazing ways, perhaps even surpassing what Google originally imagined: Such as interviews of the President, or to “connect underwater in a project to photograph the ocean floor.” Now Hangouts are becoming something new–a source for content, news, and perhaps a mechanism for some social change.

Starting the whole thing off is a debate about the War on Drugs–how very 1986–with Richard Branson on hand to provide opinion and argument, alongside the comedian Russell Brand, Wikileaker Julian Assange, and other experts. That makes it sound sort of like Bill Maher’s HBO show except, you know, online. To start, Google’s chosen a highly contentious issue which is bound to attract global attention thanks to differing laws and experiences relating to drug use around the world–from the U.S.’s restrictive regulations to Portugal’s successful and experimental leniency. That’s almost certainly a deliberate move to drive traffic from the four corners of the world.

There will also be input from the Hangout viewers through real-time voting to “let the speakers know their arguments are resonating with viewers,” and even before its started there’s scope to discuss the idea and issues on the Versus page. There’s no guarantee that the debate will skirt some of the problems that Obama’s Hangout exposed, with the President dodging controversial and popular-voted marijuana questions, but this is a series. It is possible that Google’s partners Intelligence2 (which calls itself “an organization committed to revitalizing the art of live debate”) will let things evolve as the series progresses, and tackle any issues like this.