Raspberry Pi, Aakash: The Tale Of Two $35 Devices

The $35 Tablet Timeline

// May 2009

Raspberry Pi Foundation officially registered.

// Early 2010

IIT J’s Prem Kumar Kalra and team begin building a low-cost prototype in earnest.

// October 5, 2011

Minister Kapil Sibal unveils the Aakash at a press conference. Pilot tests continue. “There are 100 million Indians who use the Internet who but can’t afford the cost of the connectivity or device,” Suneet Singh Tuli tells Fast Company in October. “As a product for accessing the internet, the hope is that [Aakash] will act as a strong equalizer in delivering a better quality educational experience. It’s not a magic pill.”

// December 15, 2011

DataWind opens pre-orders for Aakash and picks up 1.4 million pre-orders in two weeks.

// January 5, 2012

Raspberry Pi Model B early models hit eBay, sell for thousands, while commercial models go into production.

// January 17, 2012

Differences of opinion between IIT J and DataWind surface. “These are minimum standards which they cannot accept,” Kalra tells Fast Company.

// Late Jan/Early Feb 2012

Kapil Sibal transfers the responsibility of choosing the manufacturer and drawing up a tender of specifications from IIT J to other government bodies. “It will definitely make things more efficient and save time,” Kalra tells Fast Company in January. “It will be done by the public sector who has legal teams and resources.”

// February 21, 2012

Kapil Sibal announces that they have had problems with DataWind, but that they can still bid to manufacture version 2.0.

// February 29, 2012

Ten thousand units of Raspberry Pi Model B go on sale and sell out in a matter of hours.

// March 2, 2012

Unnamed sources tell the Indian Express say IIT J will no longer be involved with the Aakash project, but responsibility will be moved to another campus.