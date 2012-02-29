Experience Is The Next Frontier In Marketing

It seems like every week someone is extolling the vast untapped potential of experience to move your customers: Starcom recently created a Chief Experience Officer position; SMG Global CEO Laura Desmond has called experience the “future of advertising,” and Starbucks is revitalizating through a focus on moments of “human connection.”

And they’re right–experience is the future of marketing. The problem with these ideas is that they are fuzzy. They are more a call to arms built around a smattering of case studies than a real, concrete understanding of what we mean when we say “experience,” and how exactly experience is going to shape customer behavior.

So let’s get specific, starting with the meaning of experience. When I say “experience,” what I mean is interactions with the physical world. Moving to pick up a hot mug of coffee, the smooth, hot ceramic in your hands, smiling–these concrete happenings are experience. They seem mundane to you, because they are so common–every moment of your life is spent interacting with and reacting to the world around you–but because of the way these experiences work on your brain, they can be immensely powerful.

What we have learned over the last two decades is that these everyday interactions with the physical world are a kind of source code for your brain. In the same way that there is computer code behind every web page you see, your physical experiences are behind the ideas you have.

Here’s an easy example of what I mean. Your brain uses the physical experience of “heavy” (as in lifting a box full of books) to make sense of the concept of “important.” This code is written into your unconscious at a young age, when you are exploring the world, and you find that heavy things take a lot of effort to lift and move. Dealing with significant weight expends a lot of time and energy, so you quickly learn to do it only when the result is important to you. Researchers revealed this bit of brain source code when they gave people a resume to look at and asked people how qualified they thought the candidate to be. Half the people got the resume on a clipboard that had been weighed down–and those people reliably thought the candidate was more qualified and more serious about the job–even though everyone was looking at the exact same resume.

The researchers had written a bit of experiential code into peoples’ interaction with the world, and their brains unconsciously incorporated the experience of a heavy weight in their hands into their thoughts about the applicant. This may seem like just a neat trick, but there are dozens of studies like this one: standing in a big, open space makes you think you are powerful; riding up an escalator activates your ideas of morality; warmth triggers your ideas of affection. Each new piece of research confirms that this experiential source code is a fundamental part of the way your brain works. You just do not notice it because it takes place in your unconscious.