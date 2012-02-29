Facebook Puts Marketers On Notice: Ready Or Not, Timeline Is Here

Facebook, a company known for creating and continuously improving

the ways that marketers connect with customers, is at it again. Today, Facebook announced the launch of its

new Timeline Brand Pages to an

audience of thousands of marketers, who were immediately put on notice that they

have 30 days to embrace this new marketing practice or be automatically “upgraded.”

The announcement is both

exciting and scary for marketers of all sizes. It is expected to continue to

drive Facebook’s position as the dominant platform for social and digital marketing

alike. The Timeline feature mirrors much of what has been launched

to consumers around the world over the last six months, and allows a brand to

create a social presence rooted in content, and a history that grows to tell a

brand’s story. The layout of the brand profile has been completely transformed to

create an improved visual experience with new features like private messaging that allow a one-on-one dialogue for improved marketing and customer care. Why Is Facebook Doing

This? The brand experience on Facebook has needed a face-lift for some

time, so this change comes as no surprise given the launch of Timeline for

consumers. From my perspective, this is

a smart move by Facebook that empowers brands to communicate in the same manner

as other members of the Facebook community. This will allow brands to tell their

stories in a more visual and interactive manner, to help generate better engagement, and drive positive marketing results. This strategy of driving better content and more focused feed engagement

for brands is also widely expected to tie into upcoming advertising products

that are more social, which will likely launch at a rapid pace leading into a Facebook

IPO. What This Means for

Marketers

Timeline for brand pages is the largest, most significant

design change to Pages since their introduction in 2007, when they replaced

the now-retro “sponsored group.” In the

original format of Pages, the wall was cluttered with random posts that lacked

a cohesive narrative. Thus content quickly decayed and disappeared. Timeline

for brand Pages allows marketers (Sycapse’s page is pictured here–click to enlarge) to tell their brand stories–beginning,

milestones, notable campaigns, product launches, etc.–and allows users to

scroll “through the years” to reminisce with the brand. Additionally, this new

Timeline format allows marketers to build a deeper connection with users and

encourages users to share content from the pages on their own timelines. Now that Timeline is here, marketers must get ready to

leverage the new tools that Facebook has provided. I’ve broken down all the requirements into

three easy steps. Do these well and you’ll be fine. Get Your Content

Story Together: The first part will be setting up your Timeline with all

the stories, information, and content that your brand stands for. This will

include a lot of work digging back into the archives and rebuilding the entire

story within Facebook Timeline. Be sure to watch for rights around video and

photo usage for advertisements that date back. Odds are that you may need to

pay up depending on how you negotiated your original agreements. Once you’ve gone back and populated Timeline

with your past, focus on the future. Timeline is a powerful tool for your brand

to tell its ongoing story, drive dialogue, and increase brand advocacy. Private Messages: Get Your House in Order: Another useful feature of Timeline is the private

message feature that allows users to engage with the brand on a one-to-one

level, good news for your customer service teams. Rather than dealing with a specific

user’s questions and issues through the public wall, customer service agents

can reply through a private, email-like interface. Downplay Reliance on

Facebook Page Tabs: While custom Page tabs survived another round in the

design strategy, the ability to set a default tab did not. Tabs will remain

relatively unchanged and should continue to function with little modification.

But, more importantly, in the Timeline format only four tabs can be seen above

the fold. The Photos tab must occupy the first slot, leaving only three slots

for custom tabs. There is room for an additional eight tabs below the fold,

though it is unlikely that users will discover them. It’s important to review

your current tabs and determine what is necessary to keep and what can be cut.

Tabs are becoming less and less effective so brands should focus on the feed, only using a tab if the campaign requires it. Apps, on the other hand, will continue

to be important. Over the next 30 sleepless nights, during which you and your

marketing team will consume copious amounts of energy drinks, keep in mind that

nothing is final until March 30th. Use the preview mode to

backfill key milestones and remove unwanted content before permanently

upgrading to the Timeline format. Make sure you tell everyone on your team not

to push the “update” button until you’re ready to go.

Timeline is going to be a very powerful tool for

marketers. But, like most new

opportunities, what you get out of it will depend heavily on what you put

in. Good luck. [Image: Flickr users KimCarpenter NJ and Luca Rossato]