Marvel Sends 80 Graphic Novels To iBookstore, $35 Raspberry Pi Computer Goes On Sale, Microsoft And Nokia Collaborate On Maps

Marvel Sends 80 Graphic Novels To iBookstore . Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man and a band of other comic heroes are headed to the iBookstore. Comic kings Marvel, following on the heels of their iPad and iPhone apps, are releasing 80 graphic novels into Apple’s e-book zone, and will be topping off the list with a few more titles every week. —NS

$35 Raspberry Pi Computer Goes On Sale. Raspberry Pi, that adorable, adorably cheap computing system conceived over beers at a Cambridge pub, has gone on for sale for $35. It will be followed by a $25 which has gone into production. A flood of early orders has crashed the company’s suppliers’ websites. —NS

Microsoft And Nokia Collaborate On Maps. Microsoft and Nokia, who are getting pallier by the day, just announced they’re launching a unified map design adapted to smartphones. Nokia sees Microsoft’s OS as a fresh start on the device front, while Microsoft is betting on Nokia’s massive appeal in some parts of the world to give their Windows Phone OS a chance against established smartphone rulers Android and iOS. —NS

–Updated 5:30 a.m. EST

