Seamless Makes Smooth Food Deliveries Despite Dealing With 3,500 Fax Machines

Pick a restaurant on Seamless, the online food-ordering service, and with just a few clicks, your meal will be ready for pickup or delivery. It’s a slick experience, made even slicker by Tuesday’s release of Seamless’ iPad app. But on the back end, the experience is anything but seamless, a minefield of 8,000 restaurants, each with different requirements, resources, and technical capabilities.

“Across the industry, 90% of our restaurants are independent mom-and-pops,” says Seamless CEO Jonathan Zabusky. “These are not technology folks; these are not marketing folks. They happen to make great food, though. From a technology and innovation perspective, the industry is lagging, and has always lagged.”

Of the 8,000 restaurants featured on Seamless–a number that doubled in 2011, and is expected to double again this year–Zabusky says the company has unique relationships with roughly 7,000 of them, making for a “highly fragmented” client base. Roughly 50% of these restaurants are still taking orders from Seamless via fax machine and printed out pieces of paper. All of which makes it that much more remarkable that Seamless has remained seamless for customers on the front end, and managed to process more than $400 million in sales last year, and $1 billion in the last three.

Zabusky describes the infrastructure the company had to put in place to accept orders via fax machine still. “When you place your order online, it goes through our system, gets sent automatically to their fax server, and prints out,” he says. “About a minute later, an automated phone call comes to the restaurant saying, ‘You have a Seamless order. Can you please confirm?’ The order print-out provides a randomly generated two-digit code that the restaurant has to key back into the system, so we know when the order has been confirmed.” If the order is not confirmed, a Seamless rep will call the restaurant directly to make sure the order was indeed received. From there, the confirmation is pushed back to Seamless, which in turn pushes out an email confirmation to the customer, who sees none of this friction.