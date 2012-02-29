Johnny Jet’s Work Flow: Cheap Travel, Fancy Hotels On A Budget, And Upgrading Soldiers

John DiScala, aka Johnny Jet , flies more than 150,000 miles a year. Not bad for someone who was once afraid to fly. The travel expert, who hosts a show on the Travel Channel , says he never suffers from jet lag (note: adjust to local time immediately upon arrival!). During our chat Johnny shares the best way to get deep discounts on travel, including cheap hotel stays at posh resorts, and his favorite ways to stay organized. He also explains why he always upgrades a man or woman in uniform.

